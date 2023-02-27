NEW YORK — Tom Cat Bakery, a supplier of fresh baked artisan bread and sweet goods to hundreds of customers in New York City, has partnered with food redistributor Dot Foods, Inc. to distribute its handcrafted fully baked frozen bread throughout North America.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dot Foods and bring our unique breads to a wider audience,” said Keith Bleier, president of Tom Cat Bakery. “We continue to handcraft our bread in New York City as we have for over 35 years. With the support of Dot Foods, we can now provide that same four-star experience to chefs across the country.”

Founded in 1987, Tom Cat Bakery has been owned by Tokyo-based Yamazaki Baking Co. since 2016. Yamazaki acquired Tom Cat, which along with Fleischer’s Bagels is part of Bakewise Brands, from Ancor Capital Partners and Merit Capital Partners. Ancor and Merit previously owned Tom Cat from December 2008 until July 2016.

Tom Cat’s bread comes in many different styles and shapes, including buns, baguettes and pullman loaves. The bakery said distributors can buy one case or multiple pallets of its bread with minimal lead time. The bakery’s bread is available at many of New York’s top restaurants and hotels, and also is used at major sandwich chains in the area.

“Our breads have been a staple among Michelin star and James Beard award-winning chefs in New York City,” said Robert Pim, vice president of frozen sales at Tom Cat Bakery. “We believe that the combination of our premium products and Dot Foods' extensive distribution network will make this partnership a huge success.”

According to Tom Cat Bakery, Dot Foods is the largest food industry redistributor in North America, serving all 50 states and more than 55 countries.