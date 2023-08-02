Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Tom Cat Bakery, New York, has been through two acquisitions as it has grown as a leading supplier of artisan bread and sweet goods to foodservice customers in New York and throughout the country. This year, the bakery announced its partnership with food redistributor Dot Foods Inc., to distribute its fully baked frozen bread throughout North America.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Peter Sonenstein, executive vice president and general manager at Tom Cat Bakery, shares how the company has maintained its artisan quality throughout these expansions into new markets.

“One thing as we’ve grown up over the years that we’ve taken to heart, especially after our brief closure in 2020 and rebooting the bakery, is to be very clear about what we’re good at and not go chasing things outside of that,” he said. “We know the things that are in our wheelhouse, and just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should be doing it.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear Mr. Sonenstein share the value of a supportive parent company and how Tom Cat Bakery adapted to a frozen bread program to enable its expansions over the years.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

