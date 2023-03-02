ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery has rolled out a brand refresh, which includes redesigned packaging and an update to its lineup of plant-based bakery products with sprouted whole grains.

The bright and colorful new packaging, according to the company, takes inspiration from its “longtime mission to inspire healthier living through healthier choices.” Silver Hills said each package of its bread, bagels and buns is clear enough for customers to see its color, texture and grains. The updated packaging also showcases many different labels, including Non-GMO Project verified, certified vegan, kosher, and peanut and nut free and USDA organic. Labeling also calls out several nutritional values, including fiber, protein and sprouted whole grains.

Silver Hills’ updated product lineup, which is made from organic ingredients, has been reimagined to include improvements to the sprouting and preparation techniques of grains for better consistency, taste and softness, according to the company. The company’s signature bread products, which include Squirrelly, The Big 16 and Little Big Bread, also now contain enhanced formulas filled with whole grains that are sprouted and mashed to craft dough that is baked into a healthy bread.

“For more than three decades we have been dedicated to offering healthier, nutrient-rich, sprouted breads,” said Stan Smith, founder and president of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery. “Today we are thrilled to introduce Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery’s new look, which better communicates our continued commitment to sprouted whole grains and the excellent nutritional benefits they offer, and importantly, also makes it easier for consumers to make healthier choices in the aisle.”

Silver Hills will show off its brand refresh at the Natural Products Expo from March 7 – 11 in Anaheim, Calif.