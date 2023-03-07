KANSAS CITY — A new secretary treasurer at Siemer Milling and sales manager at Mennel Milling are among the personnel changes taking place in the milling industry. Read on for more moves:

Henry Siemer has been named vice president, secretary treasurer at Siemer Milling Co., Teutopolis, Ill. Mr. Siemer has been with the company for more than 16 years, most recently as manager of performance standards since August 2019. Earlier, he was Siemer specialty ingredients assistant, Siemer specialty ingredients operator and Siemer specialty ingredients operations assistant. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at McKendree University.

Brenden Meek has joined Grain Craft in Wichita, Kan., as a technical miller. Mr. Meek spent the past 13 years as a business owner of Meek Cattle Co. in Spring Hill, Kan. Over the past several years he has participated in internships at Grain Craft, Bunge North America and Miller Milling Co. He received a bachelor’s degree in milling science and management at Kansas State University.

Braden Hall has been promoted to sales manager at The Mennel Milling Co., Toledo, Ohio. Mr. Hall has been with Mennel for more than five years, most recently as inside sales representative. Earlier, he was customer service representative and sales management trainee. He received a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance at Ashland University and a master’s degree in business administration at Bowling Green State University.

Amanda Schumacher has been named innovation scientist for Milling & Baking Solutions at ADM. Ms. Schumacher joins ADM from TreeHouse Foods, Inc., where she was a food scientist for the past two years. Earlier, she was a R&D technician at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, and earlier was an assistant pastry chef/cake decorator at Lovin Oven Cakery. She also has worked as a flavors application intern at Prinova USA, a baker/decorator at DeEtta’s Bakery, a Wilton Method cake instructor at Wilton Brands, a pastry chef/event coordinator at Crepes a Latte Catering, and lead baker at Scafuri Bakery. She received a bachelor’s degree in food science and safety at Bay Path University and an associate’s degree in baking and pastry arts at Kendall College.

Carey Williams has joined Columbia Grain International, Portland, Ore., as vice president of agronomy, seed and organics. In his new role Mr. Williams will be responsible for integrating seed, agronomy and origination programs into CGI’s diverse portfolio. He also will develop the company’s strong foundation in organic commodities. Mr. Williams most recently was chief executive officer of Global Processing Inc., and earlier was chief operating officer at Attebury Grain. He also spent 22 years at Gavilon Group, LLC as general manager of North American grain.

Jennifer Robinson has been named vice president and general manager of mini milling and blending and quality assurance at Bay State Milling Co., Minneapolis. She previously was vice president of corporate quality assurance for the past 11 years. Prior to Bay State she was with Cargill for more than nine years in a variety of roles, including quality leader responsible for quality and food safety execution for 20 US flour mills. She also spent time at Cargill as a product integrity manager, regional manager, and quality assurance manager. She received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Northern Iowa.

Purity Hrisca has joined ADM as EMEAI supplier quality manager. Ms. Hrisca most recently was technical manager at Sainsbury’s. Earlier, she was technical manager at Tate & Lyle Sugars and technical manager at Soulful Food Ltd. She also has spent time at Harvey & Brockless as site technical manager for Huge Sauce and QA supervisor. She received a bachelor’s degree in food science at London South Bank University and a master’s degree in food safety and quality management at the University of Greenwich.