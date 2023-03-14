KANSAS CITY — For product innovation in 2023, Frito-Lay is relying on its understanding of consumer behavior, especially as everyone moves past the pandemic.

“Some behaviors are new, like how our homes serve more as a hub to how we work, live and play,” noted Jared Johnson, vice president of innovation, within Frito-Lay North America’s marketing function.

He said the company’s 2023 Snack Index backs up the role the home plays in consumers’ snacking habits.

“We found most Americans enjoy snacks at home with family (62%) or when taking time for themselves (62%). Other behaviors, like an increasingly on-the-go lifestyle or the blurring of lines between snacks and meals, were put on halt during the pandemic and are now rebounding,” he explained in SNAC World state of the industry report, published in March by Sosland Publishing in conjunction with SNAC International.

He said flavor and texture are central to how Americans snack. In fact, the 2023 Snack Index indicated more than 70% of consumers are more excited to try new flavors or variations of their favorite snacks in 2023 than in previous years. Mr. Johnson stated that Frito-Lay’s growth comes from several factors.

“First, consumers’ evolving lifestyles have led to an increase in overall snacking,” he said. “Second, the desire to get together more often in real life post-pandemic has led to an increase in social snacking. Last, a desire for brands that meet consumer needs across fun, comfort and better choices. We have such a wide variety of snacks and amazing brands that deliver on needs across the snacking spectrum.”