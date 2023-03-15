SOLON, OHIO — California Pizza Kitchen, a Nestle USA brand, has introduced two new Croissant Inspired Crust pizzas. According to CPK, the thin crust pizzas’ dough’s flaky layers are “airy on the inside and golden-brown on the outside.”

The Croissant Inspired Crust pizza is available in two varieties: uncured pepperoni and hot honey, and bacon and caramelized onion. The uncured pepperoni and hot honey pizza comes with its own serving of Mike’s Hot Honey, allowing consumers to customize their level of sweet heat.

“New Croissant Inspired Crust pizzas are a delicious twist on our CPK thin crust and give consumers new elevated toppings they’re looking for like hot honey,” said Elizabeth Hanculak, senior brand manager at Nestle. “It’s yet another example of our ability to leverage rapid innovation alongside the brand’s heritage and California roots to provide a premium at-home eating experience.”

The partnership with CPK marks a first for Mike’s Hot Honey, which was founded in 2010 and over the past decade has grown into a leader in the “sweet heat” flavor trend category. Mike’s Hot Honey is made using 100% pure honey infused with chilies and vinegar.

“Pizza is a part of our brand heritage, so when California Pizza Kitchen reached out about adding a Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle to their new Croissant Inspired Crust line, we were excited,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “The unique crust is a delicious twist on frozen pizza and pairs perfectly with our chili infused honey. We’re confident consumers are going to enjoy this new frozen pizza line and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

CPK Croissant Inspired Crust pizza will be available nationwide in April at retailers including Target and Meijer at a suggested retail price of $10.91.