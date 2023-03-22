AMSTERDAM, NY. — Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. is expanding its baby and toddler food offerings with the launch of its new Dino Biscuits line.

Molded into the shapes of several dinosaurs, each biscuit is made with fruits and vegetables, like pumpkin, butternut squash and carrots, and nearly 10 grams of whole grains per serving. Beech-Nut’s biscuits are also non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

“My son, like so many other kids, is just obsessed with dinosaurs,” said Greg Tasker, R&D chef for Beech-Nut. “It means a lot to me to create something to support his passion and curiosity combined with the goal we have to provide him, and all kids, with a balanced snacking option.”

Consumers can find Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies, available in flavors like pumpkin and cinnamon or butternut bliss, and Dino Biscuits with Probiotics, with banana or blueberry yogurt flavors, in Walmart stores and other retailers.

“We are excited to bring the first-ever

Hidden Veggie biscuit and the first-ever prebiotic biscuit by Beech-Nut to the market, each featuring purposeful ingredients inside a beloved children’s snack at an affordable price,” said Lauren Evans, brand manager for the Snacks unit at Beech-Nut. “What’s more, we know that these shapes will help to capture the imagination of young children and give parents peace of mind when kids ask for more.”