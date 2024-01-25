CHICAGO — Frozen waffle startup Evergreen has reformulated its miniature waffle product line.

The updated formulation features higher amounts of fruit and vegetable powder than previous iterations, with each serving of three waffles containing the equivalent of one full combined serving of fruits and vegetables. The company also swapped honey for maple syrup as its unrefined sweetener and added avocado oil. Evergreen’s better-for-you waffles are available in flavors like peanut butter banana bread, apple cinnamon cobbler, mixed berry cobbler, zucchini carrot cake and chocolate zucchini bread.

“As a mom, foodie, and founder, I want to feed my family a breakfast that is simple, delicious and made with real ingredients,” said Emily Groden, founder and chief executive officer. “We know mornings are hectic, but we wanted to show how much easier, fun and even nutritious they can be with Evergreen in your freezer.”

Evergreen’s reformulated waffles can be found alongside its breakfast sandwich lineup in the frozen aisle of retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, Erewhon and more.

Evergreen additionally has undergone a brand overhaul and packaging redesign to support the company’s expansion efforts, building off its distribution growth from 600 retail stores to nearly 2,000 locations since February 2023.