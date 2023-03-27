NEW YORK — The Supplant Co. has introduced a flour that contains more of the wheat plant — both grain and stalk — and has over six times more fiber than traditional flour. The flour will be used at Per Se, chef Thomas Keller’s three-star restaurant in New York. It is available for business and retail partners across the United States. Consumers may buy Supplant pasta at supplant.com.
The Supplant Co., Cambridge, United Kingdom, already has a partnership with Mr. Keller that includes a line of direct-to-consumer chocolate bars and shortbread cookies made with Supplant sugars from fiber. The Supplant Co. uses agricultural side streams like corn cobs, oat hulls and wheat straw to make more sustainable ingredients.