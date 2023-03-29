VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA’s greenhouse gas emissions declined by 6.4% to 112.9 million tonnes in 2022, according to the company’s Creating Shared Value and Sustainability Report issued March 21.

The GHG emissions fell below a 2018 baseline for the first time. Vevey-based Nestle aims to reduce GHG emissions, when compared to the 2018 baseline, by 20% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030.

Progress in 2022 also came in renewable electricity, regenerative agriculture and deforestation-free supply chains.

Nestle, which has committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its sites globally, reached 78.4% renewable electricity sourced in its manufacturing sites in 2022, up from 63.7% in 2021.

The general principles and practices of regenerative agriculture aim to improve soil health and fertility, protect water resources, and safeguard biodiversity. Nestle aims to source 20% of key ingredients through regenerative agriculture methods by 2025 and by 50% by 2030. The percentage came in at 6.8% in 2022.

A 2022 goal was to achieve and maintain 100% assessed deforestation-free primary supply chains (meat, palm oil, pulp and paper, soy, and sugar) by 2022. The company reached 99.1% last year, up from 97.2% in 2021.