GARDENA, CALIF. — Nissin Foods USA revealed that it experienced notable gains in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a 41% increase in sales for the same time a year ago and a 32% year-to-year increase in overall category growth.

“Nissin Foods has seen monumental growth over the past five years, significantly outpacing the category,” said Michael Price, president and chief executive officer of Nissin Foods USA. “The key growth drivers have been leveraging global leadership in product development and innovation. This has set Nissin Foods on a trajectory to catapult beyond our competitors and regain our leadership position in the US market.”

The instant noodle manufacturer also attributed its growing sales and market share to its new products. Nissin said it currently holds a 40% share of the premium instant ramen category thanks to its ongoing lineup of premium products such as Hot & Spicy Fire Wok, Cup Noodles Stir Fry, Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles and Top Ramen Bowl. At the end of March, Nissin introduced a Cup Noodles Breakfast product, which combines several well-known breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

Looking ahead, Nissin said it plans to implement solar panels at the company’s headquarters as part of its Earth Food Challenge 2030 strategy, which would power 100% of the corporate office and lead to the installation of elective vehicle charging stations. Nissin also noted that it “will remain committed to innovation and providing its loyal customers with high-quality, premium ramen products that satisfy their needs and preferences” in 2023.