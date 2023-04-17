CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme Inc. has partnered with Mondelez International to introduce a collection of cookie donuts featuring Chips Ahoy! and Oreo.

The “Cookie Blast” collection includes:

Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Blast donut — The donut is filled with two Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies and Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an Oreo cookies and Kreme dollop and one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy! cookie.

Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts donut — An Original Glazed donut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme donut — A donut filled with Chips Ahoy! cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with Chips Ahoy! mini cookies.

Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled donut — A donut filled with Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

“Imagine your favorite donut with two Chips Ahoy! cookies inside it,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy! and Oreo will blow away cookie and donut lovers.”