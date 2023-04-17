CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme Inc. has partnered with Mondelez International to introduce a collection of cookie donuts featuring Chips Ahoy! and Oreo.
The “Cookie Blast” collection includes:
- Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Blast donut — The donut is filled with two Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies and Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an Oreo cookies and Kreme dollop and one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy! cookie.
- Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts donut — An Original Glazed donut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
- Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme donut — A donut filled with Chips Ahoy! cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with Chips Ahoy! mini cookies.
- Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled donut — A donut filled with Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.