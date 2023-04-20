NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Icee Co., a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., is partnering with Kellogg Co. for the first time to launch Kellogg’s Icee Cereal.

According to the companies, the cereal is inspired by Icee’s cherry and blue raspberry flavors and uses an innovative ingredient that cools consumers’ mouths as they eat. The process, the companies claim, imitates “that familiar and refreshing first sip of an Icee.”

“Consumers today say they want to feel like a kid again, and there’s no better way to ‘Let the Kid Out’ than digging into a bowl of Icee branded cereal,” said Natalie Peterson, vice president of marketing at The Icee Co. “This fun combination is just right for anyone who wants to feel like a kid.”

Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg, said the company is excited about the company’s first collaboration with Icee, which she said will deliver “a ‘cool’ and delicious new cereal to excite your senses.”

“Nothing helps beat the heat like a cold, refreshing Icee, and now fans can discover all the fun of Icee at the breakfast table just in time for summer,” Ms. Newman said.

Kellogg’s Icee Cereal is available at retailers nationwide beginning in April, for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.3-oz box and $6.49 for a 13.2-oz box.