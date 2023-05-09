BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is adding to its Raisin Bran ready-to-eat cereal portfolio with the launch of a new maple flavor variety.

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Maple Flavor cereal features “subtly sweet hints of buttery maple flakes paired with soft, juicy raisins,” according to Kellogg. The cereal contains 16 grams of whole grains per serving and 100% daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals.

The cereal has a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 15.2-oz box and $6.49 for a 21.6-oz box.