BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Whole grains are the star ingredients of three new cereals from Kellogg Co.

Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll feature cinnamon baked inside layers of 100% whole grain wheat frosted biscuit. Made with 47 grams of whole grains and seven vitamins and minerals, the cereal contains 210 calories, 7 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar per 25-biscuit serving.

Special K Blueberry has whole grain wheat, whole grain oats and whole blueberries. Each 1-cup serving contains 15 grams of whole grains, 11 vitamins and minerals, 150 calories and 12 grams of sugar.

“At Kellogg, we’re always looking for ways to innovate our beloved brands and excite fans with new, nutritious flavors that fuel the whole family,” said Cindy Huntington, brand director at Kellogg Co. “Whether you’re in the mood for something toasty and sweet or fancy, or something fruity, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry have you covered with delicious flavor and whole grains.”

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry are available at retailers nationwide. Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll cereal retails for $3.25 for a 14.3-oz box and $3.99 for a 22-oz box. Special K Blueberry cereal retails for $3.25 per 11.6-oz box and $3.99 per 16.8-oz box.

Additionally, Kellogg is introducing Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey, made with whole grain toasted oats, honey, bran flakes and raisins. Each 1-cup serving contains 190 calories, 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and 13 grams of sugar. The cereal will be available nationwide in January 2021 for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 15.6-oz box and $3.99 per 22.1-oz box.