COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods will launch Big Pack Cookies and Creme Brownies as part of its Little Debbie brand of bakery products and confectionery sweets. The company said the large, individually-wrapped brownies come in cartons of 12 and are topped with white icing and chocolate cookie crumbs.

“Big Pack Cookies and Creme Brownies are a delicious and visually appealing treat that combines the rich and fudgy texture of Little Debbie brownies with the crunchy, creamy sweetness of cookies and crème,” McKee Foods said. “This combination creates a decadent flavor and texture contrast that is sure to meet the needs of everyone in the home. In addition, the ‘big pack’ aspect of these brownies refers to the big size of the individual brownies themselves, as well as the number of servings per carton, making them perfect for convenient snacking or sharing with friends and family.”

The Little Debbie Big Pack Cookies and Creme brownies will be available in stores mid-May.