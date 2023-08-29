COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods will launch Big Pack Fall Party Cakes and Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts as part of its Little Debbie brand of baked foods.

Big Pack Fall Cakes are topped with white icing, orange stripes and colored sprinkles. Each package has six large, individually wrapped vanilla-flavored hex cakes.

“Whether you're hosting a seasonal gathering or packing lunches for loved ones, these cakes are guaranteed to bring a burst of autumn joy to every bite,” McKee Foods said.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts are topped with a cinnamon-sugar coating to complement their soft, flavorful center.

“These bite-sized treats capture the essence of fall with their delicate blend of warm spices and rich pumpkin flavor,” McKee Foods said. “With their convenient size and delicious taste, these mini donuts are perfect for on-the-go snacking, sharing with friends or enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of hot cider.”

Both products will enter the Little Debbie fall collection, which includes Pumpkin Delights cookies, Brownie Pumpkins and Pumpkin Spice Rolls. The Big Pack Fall Cakes and Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts are being sold at manufacturers’ suggested retail prices of $4.99 and $2.59, respectively, and they will join McKee Foods’ lineup of fall products, which will be available in select nationwide retailers in late August.