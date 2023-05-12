WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 5.3¢ per lb in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 4¢ per lb increase in March. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 2¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 198.9¢, up 5.3¢ per lb from March and up 37.7¢ from April 2022.

At 255.3¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 2¢ from March and up 40.8¢ per lb from April 2022.

The national average price of family flour in April was 54.2¢, down 0.4¢ from March but up 8.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in April was 146.1¢ per lb, down 0.4¢ from March but up 24.4¢ from April 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 519.3¢ per lb, down 4.1¢ per lb from March but up 101.9¢ from April 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in April was 98¢, down 0.2¢ from March but up 8¢ from April 2022.