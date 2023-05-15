KANSAS CITY, MO. — Dale “DJ” LeCrone, the chief executive officer of LeMatic Inc., will receive BEMA’s Fred Springer Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s annual convention, which will be June 20 to 24 in South Carolina.

The honor is given to a BEMA member who is recognized for outstanding contributions to the association and the baking industry. Mr. LeCrone, who served as BEMA’s chairman in 2003 to 2004 and on the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2022 committee, has spent 40 years in the industry.

“DJ has been involved throughout his life and was a chairman of BEMA, served on the IBIE committee and he still continues to find ways to serve the organization,” said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO of BEMA. “When you look at a lifetime of commitment to an organization, that would certainly be DJ.”

The award is BEMA’s most prestigious, Mr. Brown said.

“We’ve been doing it for awhile now, but we don’t actually give it out every year,” he said. “We only give it when it’s earned. DJ’s a guy who’s been around a long time and has found so many ways to serve the organization.”

LeMatic Inc. provides a number of solutions for the baking industry, including slicing, packaging and automated solutions.