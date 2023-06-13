CHICAGO — ADM has promoted Nuria Miquel, PhD, to chief science officer and senior vice president, effective Aug. 1. She will replace Todd Werpy, PhD, who is retiring after leading the company’s R&D and innovation efforts for 16 years.

Dr. Miquel has been with ADM since September 2020, most recently as vice president of human and animal nutrition since October 2022. Prior to ADM she was director of technology and innovation at Hempel A/S, and earlier was senior director at Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. She also has worked as business development director at Tate & Lyle and senior department manager and research scientist at Novozymes.

“Innovation is a foundation of ADM’s culture and strategy, and I am proud to ask Nuria to lead our efforts as we expand the horizons of food, fuel, feed, and industrial and consumer products made from nature,” said Juan Luciano, chief executive officer of ADM. “Throughout her distinguished career, Nuria has demonstrated how to bring together inspiring leadership and cutting-edge science to build high-performing R&D teams that transform new ideas into commercial products to drive growth.”

Dr. Miquel received a bachelor’s degree in animal science at the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya, as well as a master’s degree in animal science and doctorate in veterinary sciences, nutrition and immunology, both from the University of Copenhagen.