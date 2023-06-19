KANSAS CITY — New hires at Scoular and Philadelphia Macaroni Co. headline key personnel moves taking place across the food industry. The moves include:

Zachary Miller and Kurt Moodie have joined Reading Bakery Systems. Mr. Miller has been named project coordinator for the project management team. Mr. Moodie has joined as a service technician in the technical services group.

Katie Harris has been named senior R&D scientist at Bay State Milling Co., Quincy, Mass. Prior to Bay State Milling, Ms. Harris was a senior scientist at Novozymes. She already spent seven years at Bay State Milling, holding several positions such as product applications technologist, product development scientist, product development and nutrition scientist, and senior product development and nutrition scientist. She received a bachelor of science degree in food science and technology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a master of science degree in human nutrition from the University of Western States.

Brandon Patch has been named chief financial officer at Philadelphia Macaroni Co. Prior to Philadelphia Macaroni Co., Mr. Patch was a business unit controller – director of accounting and financial reporting at SWM International and earlier was a manager of financial reporting and analysis at Pinnacle Foods Inc. He also worked as a finance operations specialist/consultant at Accenture and a staff accountant/finance analyst at Aramark Corp. Mr. Patch received a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Temple University and a master of business administration degree from Saint Joseph’s University.

Minto Michael has joined the Tralee, Ireland-based Kerry Group PLC as an RD&A senior scientist for its food protection and preservation team. Prior to Kerry Group PLC, Mr. Michael worked at Beverley Beverages as a quality control analyst at a soft drink manufacturing facility. He received a bachelor of engineering degree in food engineering from Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology as well as a master of science degree and doctor of philosophy degree in food microbiology from Kansas State University.

Chad Gauger has been named head of the North America feed co-products business unit at Scoular Co., Omaha, Neb. He will continue to hold the position of vice president and general manager of the company’s high nutritional value proteins business. Prior to Scoular, Mr. Gauger spent nearly 25 years at Cargill, working in many positions such as rates manager and logistics coordinator of US grain, commodity trader of grains and oilseeds, risk manager of commodity trading, strategy and business development analyst, senior trader of petroleum and startup business development, global risk management director of animal nutrition, managing director of US aquaculture feed, deputy managing director of Indonesia, integration leader of Cargill and EWOS in Norway and Scotland, managing director of aquaculture feed in South Asia and chief transformation officer of agriculture supply chain in North America. Mr. Gauger received a bachelor of arts degree in business and economics from Wheaton College as well as a master of science degree in finance and a master of business administration degree in general management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Julian Mizgala has been named supplier quality specialist II at Dawn Foods Global, Jackson, Mich. Prior to Dawn Foods Global, Mr. Mizgala worked at Nortera where he was a quality assurance manager and then a supplier quality specialist. Mr. Mizgala also worked at Seneca Foods Corp., where he was a quality control supervisor and a quality assurance manager. Mr. Mizgala received a bachelor of science degree in public affairs, business administration and general management from Indiana University Bloomington.

Jacob Clements has joined the St. Francis, Wis.-based Wixon as key account manager for the company’s consumer products division. Prior to Wixon, Mr. Clements worked at Univar Solutions as inside account manager I of food ingredients and later as outside account manager II of food ingredients. Mr. Clements received a bachelor of applied science degree in agricultural (food) business and management from The Ohio State University.

Philip Davis and Matthew Prail have joined PIM Brands, Park Ridge, NJ. Mr. Davis has been named chief supply chain officer at the company’s headquarters. In his new role, Mr. Davis will be responsible for all of PIM Brands’ supply chain functions. Mr. Prail has been named chief human resource officer at the company’s headquarters. In his new role, Mr. Prail will foster a high-performance culture and deliver strong human resources support to drive PIM Brands’ success.