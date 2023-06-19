ORVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. is expanding the distribution of Uncrustables to Canada this summer. The company initially hinted at tapping into the Canadian market at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14 of this year.

“The Canadians have been asking us to launch in Canada for about 15 years, and we're finally at a position where we think we have the capacity to support the Canadian market,” said Mark T. Smucker, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Smucker’s.

The company has now launched a

to promote the arrival of Uncrustables in both peanut butter and jelly and chocolate hazelnut flavors as soon as this summer. Uncrustables have been a major financial driver for Smucker’s in the past year, highlighted in many recent earnings calls. In a

on June 7, Mr. Smucker credited the brand with a 43% net sales increase that was driven both by 30% volume mix growth and a higher net price realization.