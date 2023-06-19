ORVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. is expanding the distribution of Uncrustables to Canada this summer. The company initially hinted at tapping into the Canadian market at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14 of this year.
“The Canadians have been asking us to launch in Canada for about 15 years, and we're finally at a position where we think we have the capacity to support the Canadian market,” said Mark T. Smucker, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Smucker’s.
The company has now launched aCanadian websiteto promote the arrival of Uncrustables in both peanut butter and jelly and chocolate hazelnut flavors as soon as this summer. Uncrustables have been a major financial driver for Smucker’s in the past year, highlighted in many recent earnings calls. In afourth quarter earnings callon June 7, Mr. Smucker credited the brand with a 43% net sales increase that was driven both by 30% volume mix growth and a higher net price realization.