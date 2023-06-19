HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA published its annual Diversity, Equity and Belonging report card to show the company’s progress on commitments first introduced in 2022 and pledged to be reached by 2024. BBU has divided its DEB goals into three pillars: Workforce, workplace and marketplace.

“The scorecard aims to show how we are staying focused on our diversity, equity and belonging goals and commitments and working to make authentic, meaningful progress in this space,” the company said.

In the workforce category, the company reported it has reached 44% of a goal to achieve 48% diversity in gender and race at director and above levels. It has met its goal to ensure 50% diverse candidate slates: including at least 25% women and 25% racially diverse.

In the workplace category, BBU has exceeded its goal to offer 45 hours of educational programming annually to salaried associates in the form of events, celebrations, forums and more. The company aims to engage all hourly and frontline associates in these opportunities by the end of 2024.

Finally, in the marketplace category, the company’s goal to more than double annual spending with diverse suppliers “reaching best in class levels” is .2% from being met. Future plans involve continued investment and involvement with community partners to promote education, economics and health in undeserved communities, according to BBU.