PISCATAWAY, NJ. — Ferraro Foods, a distributor of specialty Italian foods and foodservice supplies to pizzerias and Italian restaurants, has acquired GDS Foods, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sussex, NJ, GDS imports and distributes Italian food products to pizzerias throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. GDS has nearly $50 million in annual sales.

“We are excited to partner with GDS, a terrific family-run business with strong roots in the area going back 35 years,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer of Ferraro Foods. “We love the business, we love the people, and they have a loyal customer base that aligns perfectly with Ferraro’s. Just as important, GDS is pizza to the core, so they are a perfect fit for the Ferraro culture.”

In May, Ferraro Foods added a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Edgewood, NY. The facility is five times larger than, and will replace, Ferraro’s current Melville, NY, distribution center when it opens later this year.

“Ferraro Foods is pizza,” Mr. Hill added. “That message is reverberating throughout the industry as we continue to increase our customer base as the premier provider in the specialty Italian foods space.”

Ferraro’s brands include Papa Moozzi, Country Brand, Marino, Marino Soda Syrups, Mama Cucina, Napoli, Il Boun Sapore, Buonsanto, Antica Corte, Steer Ridge Platinum, Spring Red Harvest and many others. Supplier partners include General Mills, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Sweet Streets Desserts and David’s Cookies.