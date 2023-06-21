MANHATTAN, KAN. — AIB International Certification Services, Inc. received the BRCGS Certification Body of the Year Award during this year’s BRCGS Conference in Toronto. The award “recognizes the outstanding commitment, support, and performance of certification bodies that contribute to the development of the BRCGS Standards scheme and the wider food safety industry,” AIB noted. Nominees for the award must have a five-star KPI rating, meaning that they regularly showcase both value to stakeholders and their ongoing support for BRCGS’ Global Standards program.

“We are very proud to be the recipients of this award,” said Alfonso Capuchino, vice president of AIB International Certification Services, Inc. “This achievement is the result of the dedication and work of each member of the certification services team, especially the auditors. This award is reflective of AIB International Certification Services’ ongoing commitment to supporting the highest standards of food safety, training and certification for companies in the food supply chain.”

The BRCGS also gave the Auditor of the Year award to Rocio Nuñez, food safety specialist at AIB International, according to the latter of the two organizations.