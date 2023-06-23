TORONTO — Firehouse Subs, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., is expanding outside of the United States.

The North American chain has opened its first restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland, which will be used to exhibit upcoming global developments, Restaurant Brands International noted. The restaurant’s approach is tailored to guests as it consists of self-order kiosks, mobile ordering, a dedicated area for “click & collect,” table service and 62 seats for customers. Restaurant Brands International also said Firehouse Subs signed a development agreement to launch in Mexico later this year.

“Firehouse Subs is our newest brand, and we are excited about its global expansion potential,” said David Shear, president international at Restaurant Brands International. “The entry into Switzerland and development agreement in Mexico are the first steps in our international expansion, and we are working to launch the brand in key growth countries across EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Sandwiches represent one of the top food occasions for consumers across markets. With its truly differentiated product offering and strong brand heritage, we are confident that Firehouse Subs can achieve tremendous growth internationally.”

Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1994, specializing in hearty subs filled with meats and cheeses. The chain is a major player in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sandwich category in the United States and has achieved significant growth in the last 10 years, with more than 1,200 of its restaurants open in both North America and Canada. According to Restaurant Brands International, Firehouse Subs conducted research in several high priority markets to better understand the guests’ needs and stay relevant locally, using said research to augment the company’s menu, image and overall guest experience. The chain is also known for raising funds to support local public safety organizations, which is why it plans to do the same in Switzerland, Restaurant Brands International said.