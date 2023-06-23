NEW YORK — Japanese bakery Taguchi & Co., Ltd. has acquired artisanal New York baking company Brooklyn Brands, a subsidiary of Astor Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisory firm and merchant bank Astor Group founded Brooklyn Brands in 2015 to acquire, according to the company, “a portfolio of underdeveloped, yet beloved Brooklyn-based bakeries.” Led by managing partners Seth Zalkin and Mickey Klein, Brooklyn Brands’ desserts, which include baked foods such as babka and black and white cookies, are available at over 10,000 US retailers in both branded and private label packaging.

“We’re humbled for Brooklyn Brands to be joining Taguchi & Co., Ltd.,” Mr. Zalkin said. “Brooklyn Brands has earned a passionate consumer following, and we’re elated by the opportunity to expand our global reach with Taguchi’s support. This transaction represents a milestone for both Astor Group and Brooklyn Brands, and we are confident that Taguchi’s resources and manufacturing expertise will provide rocket fuel to Brooklyn Brands’ growth.”

The Brooklyn Brands leadership team will work with Taguchi & Co. to oversee operations from New York, according to the company. Taguchi & Co. is a third-generation family-owned business that manufactures baked foods and desserts in Japan.

“Brooklyn Brands and Taguchi share a mutual excitement for the expanding in-store bakery segment,” said Sean Taguchi, a representative for Taguchi & Co. “We are very excited to bring Brooklyn Brands into the Taguchi family and we’re investing deeply in the bakery’s accelerated growth. We look forward to planting deeper roots in the US by building upon Brooklyn Brands' existing bakery platform and vast retail network. More than anything, we are aligned on our love of consumer brands and we want to bring innovation and newness to the category."

Together, Brooklyn Brands and Taguchi & Co. plan to bring traditional New York desserts to Asia and vice versa. Brooklyn Brands is actively seeking additional acquisitions in adjacent categories to grow its premier baked foods company and create a 10-figure platform in the United States, according to the company.