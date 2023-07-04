ELMHURST, ILL. — Due to the rising demand in healthy cookies, the cookies market is predicted to register compound annual growth of more than 5% by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio.

The global market research firm said the cookies market will increase $22.44 billion during 2023-27, with year-to-year growth rate for 2022-23 at 5.2%. Thirty per cent of the growth is expected to come from North America, the report noted.

One of the key drivers for the cookies market over the next several years will be the rising demand for healthy cookies, which also includes gluten-free options.

“Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are opting for healthier food options with the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases,” Technavio said. “Vendors are offering different new products, with unique flavors, safe ingredients and packaging. The increasing priority on healthy eating will expand the demand for low-calorie cookies.”

Technavio also said the lack of organized retail distribution in “developing markets” could hurt growth in the cookies category.

“Generally, developing countries lack established retail distribution channels for cookies and confectionery products,” the research firm said. “This restricts efficiency with respect to the overall domestic distribution of cookies in developing countries such as India, Nigeria and Brazil.”

Clean-labeled cookies also have emerged as a trend in the cookies market.

“Clean labeling defines food products with ingredients that are easy to identify,” Technavio said. “Many nations have adopted strict regulations to provide product formulation and labeling transparency, with the increasing consumer understanding about the health impact of different ingredients.”

Last month, gluten-free cookie manufacturer Mightylicious, Woodbridge, NJ, added seven new flavors to its product line. These flavors include oatmeal raisin, salted peanut butter, brown butter shortbread, brown butter chocolate chip, Double Dutch Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut (vegan) and vegan chocolate chip.

Clean label food company The Greater Goods Snacking Co., Ann Arbor, Mich., also offers a line of cookies that includes cinnamon snickerdoodle, chocolate chip and chai spice flavors.