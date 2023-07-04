LOS ANGELES — Aspire Bakeries brand Otis Spunkmeyer is expanding its portfolio of individually wrapped sweet baked foods with the addition of a fudgy brownie square, double chocolate caramel cookie and apple cinnamon oat cookie.

The individually packaged fudgy chocolate brownie comes in 3-oz portions and joins Otis Spunkmeyer’s ¼ sheet double fudge chocolate chip brownies as a foodservice, convenience store and in-store bakery solution.

“This is the sweet treat consumers will reach for time and time again,” said Paul Stippich, director of marketing. “Brownies are considered one of the top three desserts in America. The talented research and development team at Otis Spunkmeyer developed this fudgy brownie with the perfect texture, flavor, and just the right amount of chocolate.”

The 4-oz double chocolate caramel and apple cinnamon oat cookies expand the company’s individually wrapped cookie portfolio, which already includes chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin flavors.

“The apple cinnamon oat cookie has the ability to ‘cross over dayparts’ as a great morning or afternoon snack for those that desire more natural nutrition, and the double chocolate caramel cookie gives consumers more of their No. 1 preferred flavor, chocolate,” Mr. Stippich said.

Both the brownie and the cookie varieties are available on the company website and through distributors.