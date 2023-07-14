NEWTON, KAN. — Bunting-Newton donated its latest MeTRON 07 CI 550/200 Series Metal Detection system with an integrated control package to Purdue University’s Department of Food Science. It will be used in conjunction with the department’s latest ZSK 27 Mv Plus Twin screw extruder to validate and test high moisture meat analogs.

Since 1959, Bunting-Newton has provided magnetic technology to support the operations of many industries, from food processing to mining. The company’s latest metal detectors are precise hazard detection systems for the food industry.

“We are thrilled to participate in this unique program with the Department of Food Science, Purdue University,” said Robert Bunting, president and chief executive officer, Bunting-Newton. “Our latest meTRON 07 metal detector and accompanying DCM conveyor will now be an integral part of the new ZSK extruder being used for process validation studies and training of industry professionals along with students at Purdue Food Science. We understand the paramount importance of this study in our food sector in the present context and support it by providing an equipment which is the latest in its class.”

The equipment will assist the university in modernizing its food inspection procedures.

“Safe food production needs modern reliable equipment as the MeTRON 07 and we have always wished for an inspected space where foods can be manufactured for direct human consumption,” said Dr. Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, associate professor and director of Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute (FEMI), Department of Food Science, Purdue University.