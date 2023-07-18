WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1.4¢ per lb in June, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 3.8.3¢-per-lb decrease in May. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased, rising 6.2¢ per lb after falling 5.1¢ in April.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 193.7¢, down 1.4¢ per lb from May but up 24.6¢ from June 2022.

At 256.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 6.2¢ from May and up 33.4¢ per lb from June 2022.

The national average price of family flour in June was 55.1¢, up 0.7¢ from May and up 5.3¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 146.6¢ per lb, up 0.8¢ from May and up 15¢ from June 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 511.1¢ per lb, down 4.2¢ per lb from May but up 54.4¢ from June 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 100.3¢, up 0.6¢ from May and up 7.9¢ from June 2022.