ST. PAUL, MINN. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has acquired National Choice Bakery in South St. Paul, Minn. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 as Twin City Bagel Inc. with a focus on providing the local trade with fresh bagels on a daily basis, National Choice Bakery now manufactures European-style bagels (water boiled, hearth baked) for the retail and foodservice industries. The company makes fresh, refrigerated, frozen and thaw-and-sell bagels in a variety of sizes. The company also offers bagels in many flavors, including blueberry, cinnamon raisin, everything, french toast, Hawaiian, onion, plain, pumpernickel, wheat and whole grain.

The transaction includes National Choice Bakery’s 66,000-square-foot kosher certified production plant in South St. Paul.

“The additional capacity gives our company the opportunity to meet consumer demand and continue to grow our breakfast portfolio,” BBU said. “In addition to welcoming the National Choice Bakery associates to Bimbo Bakeries USA team, the company is currently hiring for open positions at the South St. Paul Bakery. We are thrilled to have the South St. Paul associates join our team of bakers who work hard every day to produce quality baked goods that continue to delight our consumers.”

BBU bakes bagels under a variety of brands, including Sara Lee, Lender’s and Thomas’.