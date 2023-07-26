Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Mediterra Bakehouse has always been committed to its artisan roots, never taking shortcuts when crafting its artisan breads. But the bakery took this commitment even further when it partnered with an Arizona farmer and began growing and milling its own wheat.

“The real motivation behind it is to know what you’re eating; know where everything’s coming from,” Anthony Ambeliotis, co-owner of the Pittsburgh-based bakery, said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “We live in kind of a weird time where there’s a lot of processed foods and genetically modified foods. … When you talk about artisan, the less ingredients the better.”

The difference in product quality since growing its own wheat has been night and day, Mr. Ambeliotis explained.

“It’s such a game changer,” he said. “People can taste the difference. … The bad reputation whole grain has, you know, when it’s done the right way, it’s not like that.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how this unwavering commitment to artisan quality has transformed Mediterra Bakehouse for the better, as well as the challenges it’s posed.

