HILMAR, CALIF. — Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc. launched PROtelyze Extend, a hydrolyzed whey protein isolate intended for nutrition bars. It boosts protein content while ensuring a desirable texture throughout shelf life.

“The challenge with all protein bars is that they harden on the shelf,” said Qiqi Peng, applications manager at Hilmar. “This is because proteins pick up moisture over time. This impacts consumer experience, shelf-life expectations and overall product economics.”

PROtelyze Extend provides a boost in protein content and keeps the bar soft for a longer period than bars without it, according to the company. In addition, the bland flavor does not affect the bar’s sensory attributes.