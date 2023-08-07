NEW YORK — IFF has named Casper Vroemen as its new chief R&D and sustainability officer.

Mr. Vroemen, currently the company’s vice president of R&D health and biosciences, will succeed Gregory Yep, who is resigning from the position.

Mr. Vroemen joined IFF in 2004 as a scientist and project leader. He has a master’s of science in molecular life sciences and a doctorate in molecular biology both of which are from Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

In his new role, Mr. Vroeman will further the company’s efforts in innovation, and will oversee the company’s global R&D strategy, technological development, innovation pipeline and external collaborations.

“Through Greg’s leadership, we have established IFF as the go-to partner for science-backed solutions for the health, fragrance, nutrition and home and personal care markets,” said Frank Clyburn, chief executive officer at IFF. “We thank Greg for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors. We have a strong successor in Casper, who will continue to advance our innovation pipeline and sustainability efforts.”