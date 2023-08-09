Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Baker’s Quality Pizza Crust, Waukesha, Wis., takes the burden of artisan quality pizza crust off the shoulders of pizza restaurants and other foodservice operators by providing it themselves. By staying committed to high-quality ingredients and the all-important ingredient of time, Baker’s Quality Pizza Crust can deliver on its promise to its customers, who are struggling with a lack of skilled labor to develop those crusts for them.

“A lot of people don’t want to put in the time because it costs a lot of money to put in that time when you could be putting that crust out the door, but instead we’re letting them sit and ferment and develop that flavor,” said Chris Miller, director of operations for Baker’s Quality Pizza Crust on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Mr. Miller shares how the company has been able to grow without compromising on its commitment to high quality while also not getting stagnant. He isn’t afraid of change and innovation. In fact he welcomes it.

“We have that passion to say that we don’t have to be stuck in the same thing we’ve been doing for years,” he said. “We can try different processes.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear about Baker’s Quality Pizza Crust’s journey into an automated process and exciting new products.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

