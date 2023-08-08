BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Club Crackers, a brand of Kellogg Co., has launched Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis. The crackers, which are described as “light, flaky, (and) buttery,” are combined with JaM Cellars’ butter chardonnay, which is described as “rich” and “creamy,” the company noted.

“Our fans know that hanging with their club alongside their favorite cracker and wine is all they need to kick back and relax,” said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing at Kellogg’s Crackers. “That’s why we’re so excited to bring them the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis — a snack that seamlessly brings together everything they need for the perfect bite at the next gathering. We look forward to hearing what fans think of this unique, limited-edition snack, because with Butter Chardonnay infused in their favorite Club Minis, their next club hang will be fabulous.”

The first ever wine-infused crackers are available for a limited time in Club Crackers’ Ultimate Butter Box, which also includes four 250 mL ButterCans and an insulated tote bag “that’s ready to go for any occasion,” the company said. Club Crackers will sell a limited number of these boxes daily for $30 on ButterClubMinis.com starting Aug. 14.