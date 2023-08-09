NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a Mars, Inc. brand, has added to its Kind Thins lineup with the launch of two new fall flavors: chocolate pumpkin spice and caramel apple cinnamon.

Chocolate pumpkin spice combines a spice blend with dark chocolate, almonds, peanuts and pumpkin.

Caramel apple cinnamon features a caramel drizzle and coating combined with apple, cinnamon, almonds, peanuts and pecans.

Both varieties are gluten-free and contain 100 calories.

The bars are available at a suggested retail price of $7.99 to $8.99 for a 10-count box.

Kind Thins are available in a variety of flavors, including caramel nuts and sea salt, peanut butter dark chocolate, dark chocolate nuts and sea salt, and dark chocolate cherry cashew.

