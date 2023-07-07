NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a Mars, Inc. brand, is expanding its portfolio with three new products featuring plant-based ingredients and whole grains.

Kind has added a caramel peanut variety to its Breakfast Protein bar lineup. The soft-baked bar has a crispy exterior and features five super grains and diced peanuts, Kind said.

Kind Soft Baked Squares are now available, with 5 grams of protein and 8 grams of sugar per bar. Soft Baked Squares are available in a chocolate almond flour brownie flavor.

A third product introduced by Kind is single-serve, grab-and-go packs for the company’s granola. Featuring fiber, protein and 100% whole grains, the single-serve packs are available for Kind’s peanut butter and oats and honey granola products.