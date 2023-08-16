Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Growing an artisan bakery requires a lot of balance between meeting demand, spanning distances with distribution and maintaining the quality that set a bakery a part in the first place. Over its 30-plus year history, Bakery de France, Rockville, Md., has found a way through careful investment to have it all.

“It is possible to scale bread this way, it is possible to create large quantities of bread using these processes,” said Alexander Salameh, chief operating officer of Bakery de France, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “It’s harder to do, but it’s possible.”

In this conversation with Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, Mr. Salameh shares how the company has approached automating its process very carefully while still refusing to compromise on the simplicity of its bread.

“We never want to take away from the product when we’re automating,” he said. “We always want to keep the core of the product intact, otherwise we will not automate that.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more about how Bakery de France keeps things simple with its products and approaches automation for a growing artisan bakery.

