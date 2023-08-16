ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA brand Entenmann’s has expanded its baked foods portfolio with the addition of a ready-to-bake cookie dough line.

The refrigerated dough is launching in flavors such as glazed donut, chocolate chip, chocolate brownie, cinnamon toffee and birthday cake. Each 14-oz package contains enough dough to bake a dozen cookies.

“With the support of our licensing partners, we’re excited to introduce both nostalgic favorites and innovative flavor combinations in this new, convenient format,” said Alicia Rosas, vice president of innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our ready-to-bake cookies are designed to bring pure joy and an unforgettable taste experience to every bite just like our iconic baked goods.”

Entenmann’s cookie dough is now available in more than 2,000 Albertsons and Albertsons-owned stores across the United States.