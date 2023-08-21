KANSAS CITY — The American Society of Baking (ASB) named Sarah Day director of education, where she will focus on the organization’s strategic vision to deliver training, development and educational resources to its growing membership and the commercial baking industry at-large.

“Sarah’s specialized experience in curriculum development and design presents the right mix of skills we need to help us advance our strategic educational goals for ASB members,” said Kristen L. Spriggs, ASB executive director. “Not only will she help members with training needs for workforce development, but she’s experienced in creating a program of standards-aligned curricula tailored to organization-wide strategic goals.”

Ms. Day was most recently a training and accessibility consultant where she created educational materials and training experiences on digital accessibility to ensure compliance with section 508 and style standards, utilizing adult learning principles and design theory.

Her experience includes serving audiences in both private and public sectors, from scientists in the life sciences industry to educators in the K-12 school systems in the United States and United Kingdom. Ms. Day’s experience as both a content developer and educator will help lead ASB into the future as it looks to utilize its existing technical content and the ANSI-accredited Z50 Standards, for which she will serve as the primary staff liaison to the ASB Standards Committee.