RACINE, WIS. — Butter Buds Inc. has named John Boggs as regional sales manager.

In his new role, Mr. Boggs will lead sales and execute sales strategies in Chicago and surrounding areas. He also will cultivate strong relationships with executive decision-makers, R&D teams and purchasing professionals, informing them on how Butter Buds’ ingredient solutions may help achieve sensory, nutritional and budgetary objectives. Moreover, Mr. Boggs will evaluate customers’ evolving brand needs and establish solutions.

“Butter Buds solutions help to create great-tasting products that meet a wide range of popular demands including clean label, organic and dairy free,” Mr. Boggs said. “I’m very excited to be a part of the Butter Buds team and to help customers and their brands create high-quality and on-trend products that customers will love.”

Mr. Boggs previously worked at the midwestern food broker and marketing firm Ritchie Marketing where he held the title of sales manager. Prior to Ritchie Marketing, he was a territory business manager at the Kraft Heinz Co. and a marketing/sales associate at Sysco Corp. He also spent more than 20 years managing one of the Chicago metropolitan area’s first microbreweries.

Mr. Boggs received a bachelor of science degree from Illinois State University.