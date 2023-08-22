ARLINGTON, VA. — A webinar teaching participants how to design strategies to minimize conflict and work effectively with men and women will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Hosted by SNAC International, the Women in Snacks (WinS) webinar will feature Shami Anand, co-founder of Women’s Supply Management Community, who has more than 30 years of experience transforming and leading global teams. It is free and open to anyone who wants to participate.

The webinar will cover understanding the nature of conflict in the workplace and its impact on team dynamics, identifying strategies to manage and resolve conflicts in a constructive manner, nurturing a culture that encourages open communication and conflict resolution, and addressing gender-specific challenges in conflict management for men and women.

The webinar is part of SNAC’s broader WinS initiative, championing leadership development and advancement for women in the snack industry.

Those interested in attending the webinar can click here to register.