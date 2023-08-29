BUFFALO, NY. — Tracey Ziener has been named executive vice president, chief research and development, food safety quality assurance officer at Rich Products.

Ms. Ziener has more than 28 years of experience in the development and delivery of new products, packaging and technology programs, most recently as vice president of R&D global chocolate business unit at Mars. Earlier she was vice president of R&D for Wrigley Americas at Wrigley, and she also held innovation and food safety director positions at Mars. Prior to Mars she was snacks and treats manager and regional R&D manager at Master Foods. She began her career as a senior research technologist at Mars.

“Tracey’s strong leadership, technical skills and unique ability to build highly effective global R&D teams will enhance that focus on innovation, helping us to drive growth and deliver greater value to our customers,” said Richard Ferranti, chief executive officer of Rich Products.

Ms. Ziener graduated with a bachelor’s degree in applied chemistry from Heriot-Watt University before earning a doctorate degree in chemistry from Edinburgh Napier University. She is a chartered member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, chartered chemist, chartered scientist and has several publications and six patents.