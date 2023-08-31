GARDENA, CALIF. — Nissin Foods USA, the maker of Cup Noodles and Top Ramen, is expanding its brand portfolio with the launch of GEKI.

The noodle brand, which translates to “extreme” in English, aims to satisfy elevated interest in authentic Asian home meals and the growing consumer demand for spicy foods. GEKI’s first flavor, fiery hot chicken, features round noodles infused with chili flakes alongside a similarly spicy chicken seasoning packet.

“We know that spicy food experiences are embedded in American culture,” said Priscila Stanton, senior vice president of marketing at Nissin Foods USA. “We wanted to find an innovative solution that not only satisfies consumer cravings for heat, but also delivers on our mission to provide meals of value that are both convenient and delicious, while providing a spicy foundation for culinary creativity in American kitchens.”

GEKI Fiery Hot Chicken is now carried in Sam’s Club stores and will be available online through Amazon beginning in September.

The brand addition represents Nissin’s second investment into the spicy category in recent years and looks to build off the success of Hot & Spicy Fire Wok. In the two years since it debuted, Fire Wok has become Nissin’s fastest growing flavor, according to the company.