YORK, PA. — D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., a subsidiary of Meiji America Inc., is adding two seasonal flavors to its revamped lineup of SNAPS cookies for a limited time.

The SNAPS Apple Cinnamon variety, debuting for the first time this fall, is a reformulation of Stauffer’s earlier SNAPS Apple Pie flavor and is made with ingredients such as apple powder, cinnamon and molasses. SNAPS Pumpkin Spice is a returning offering that features ginger, cloves, nutmeg and pumpkin flavor notes.

Both cookie varieties come in a ready-to-eat, clean label format free from high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and colors, and peanuts. Each serving of four cookies contains 110 calories, less than 4 grams of fat and 9 grams of total sugars.

“The Stauffer's SNAPS update first introduced with our everyday ginger and lemon flavors last year have been a tremendous hit,” said Geoffrey Guilfoile, brand manager at Stauffer's. “These refined seasonal flavors are irresistible, and we are thrilled for this launch.”

Stauffer’s LTOs are now available through late November in 14-oz packages at national retailers like Wegmans, Weis Markets, Food City and Tops.