ATLANTA — CJ Foodville Corp., a subsidiary of CJ Group, one of the largest foodservice and food processing companies in South Korea, will invest more than $47 million in a new bakery and food processing facility in Gainesville, Ga. The investment will lead to 285 new jobs in Hall County, Ga.

CJ Foodville made its first overseas expansion and entered the US market in 2004 with its Tous les Jours bakery cafe brand, which currently has four storefronts in Georgia. Tous les Jours offers a wide variety of bread, cakes and pastries.

“Based on our strong profitability, we have decided to establish a factory in the US to enhance our production and supply capabilities in response to the expanding scale of the Tous les Jours business,” said Tony Hunsoo Ahn, chief executive officer of CJ Foodville USA. “We are committed to promoting the unique competitiveness of the K-Bakery, which is built upon excellent product quality in a diverse range of bread and cakes. Our ultimate goal is to establish the Tous les Jours brand as a globally cherished bakery brand that transcends borders and captivates palates worldwide.”

Once completed in 2025, the new facility is expected to make more than 19,000 tons of products per year, the company said.