PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its Cheetos brand with the release of Cheetos-flavored birthday cakes.

Developed in collaboration with Milk Bar, a bakery company based in New York, the limited-edition cake offers a mashup of sweet and savory flavors. The product features rainbow-flecked cake laced with Cheetos and multiple layers of frosting infused with Cheetos seasoning, with a decorative topping of sprinkles and Cheetos crumbs.

“Cheetos dunked straight into with vanilla frosting has been a dirty dessert secret of mine for years, so this cake is a match made in snacking heaven to me,” said Christina Tosi, pastry master at Milk Bar. “Both Milk Bar and Cheetos have built such loyal communities thanks to our unexpected innovations, and now fans can celebrate with the dessert mashup they never knew they needed.”

The 6-inch cakes are available for nationwide delivery through Milk Bar’s website, or in-person at the company’s New York and Los Angeles locations, for $62.