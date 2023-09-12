Consumers appreciate labels with simple, recognizable ingredients and bakeries enjoy cost-efficiencies. Next-gen shelf-life extension could be the secret to satisfying both groups.
Natural shelf-life extension ingredients rely on enzymes to prevent mold growth while keeping a clean label. These consumer-friendly alternatives replace calcium propionate and potassium sorbate without impacting pH, yeast activity, or product volume.
Whether you’re making soft rolls, bagels, bread, pizza, par-baked, or refrigerated products, you can reduce waste while creating a more competitive product. Read the white paper for an in-depth look at these natural alternatives to chemical mold inhibitors and anti-staling agents.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe